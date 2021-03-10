Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.88 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 652,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Umpqua by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 293,658 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after buying an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

