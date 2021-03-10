Precium Market Capitalization Achieves $5.05 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Precium has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $271,143.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Precium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Precium has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00361478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000156 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Precium

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 coins. Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Precium’s official website is precium.io . The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

