PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on PQG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.92.

NYSE:PQG opened at $17.64 on Friday. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,261 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

