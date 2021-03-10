Power Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $148.31 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $148.31 million and $25.44 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00054864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00768658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00066102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,299,654 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

