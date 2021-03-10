PolypuX (PUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $644,749.37

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One PolypuX token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $644,749.37 and approximately $67,370.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00516912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00069462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00077276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.34 or 0.00537780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00076886 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

PolypuX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

