Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Michael D. Dougherty Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 10,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PII stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.36 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.68.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

