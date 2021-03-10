PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,572,000 after buying an additional 258,922 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409,151 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $69,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

