Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Down to $16.20

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.21), but opened at GBX 15.30 ($0.20). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 16.19 ($0.21), with a volume of 48,462 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of £40.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.04.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

