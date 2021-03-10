PIXEL Hits One Day Volume of $40.59 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. PIXEL has a market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $40.59 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 91.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,543.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.39 or 0.00969844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00338849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027730 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002717 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

