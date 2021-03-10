Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 28th total of 211,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,317,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4,638.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,527,000 after acquiring an additional 90,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $4,251,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

