Pinkcoin Hits Market Cap of $3.82 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $24,496.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.48 or 0.00423655 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.81 or 0.05048188 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,001,166 coins and its circulating supply is 425,740,730 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

