PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

