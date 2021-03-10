Photon (PHO) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 100.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Photon has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $154,017.72 and $6.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,055.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.55 or 0.03199561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.00356960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.00982123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00394536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00342207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00243966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021460 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 38,594,763,980 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

