Phoneum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,542.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $206,324.31 and $5,542.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00056338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00788772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00066271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,023,655,968 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.