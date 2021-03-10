Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 414,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,316,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $123.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 170.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,352 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.