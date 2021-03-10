Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0088

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $30.81 million and $1.69 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.68 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00056087 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00796318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,486,263,963 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

