Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pharma Mar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of PHMMF opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -261.98 and a beta of 0.11. Pharma Mar has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

