Phantasma Energy Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $54,091.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00500296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00067996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00531946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075667 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 39,991,124 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

