Phala.Network (PHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.68 or 0.00507687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00075309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00522645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00076527 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

