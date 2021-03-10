Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $7.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

