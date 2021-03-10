Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.45. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 396 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

