pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 72.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 301.8% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $1.13 million and $500.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.30 or 0.00511833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00069321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00076615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00517335 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

