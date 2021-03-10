Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 5.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was up 5.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 644,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 537,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.
The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $274.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.
About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)
Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.