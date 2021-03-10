Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 5.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was up 5.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 644,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 537,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $274.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

