Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Graeme Pitkethly Purchases 6,075 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

PSON opened at GBX 806.20 ($10.53) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 753.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 635.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The company has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

