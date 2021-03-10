Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.
PSO opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
