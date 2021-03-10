Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

PSO opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 131,398 shares during the period.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

