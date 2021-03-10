PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Anthony J. Crisafio Sells 5,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $41.91.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.