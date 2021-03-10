PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $797.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 307,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 126,083 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

