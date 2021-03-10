PayPie (PPP) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $2,465.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 98.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00054827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00768404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040482 BTC.

About PayPie

PPP is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

