PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $244.44 and last traded at $241.76. Approximately 12,038,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,462,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $283.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

