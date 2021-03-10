Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parkland in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.17.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Parkland has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

