ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $852,356.46 and approximately $421.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,915.42 or 0.99650945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00036802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00084327 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003772 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

