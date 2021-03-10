Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) vs. Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Head to Head Survey

Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paragon Shipping and Atlas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Atlas has a consensus target price of $17.58, suggesting a potential upside of 22.28%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Risk and Volatility

Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Atlas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas $1.13 billion 3.14 $439.10 million $0.78 18.44

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas beats Paragon Shipping on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

