Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $139.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

