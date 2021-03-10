PancakeSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $528.18 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $528.18 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $13.22 or 0.00023337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.88 or 0.00502809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.00541510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00075255 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 213,851,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,381,171 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

