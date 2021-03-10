Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,070 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

IBP stock opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

