Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 90,863 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $471,857.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

