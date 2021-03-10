Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,579 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 320,125 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 234,225 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

