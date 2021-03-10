Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,177,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $22,678,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE OGE opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

