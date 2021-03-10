Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after buying an additional 385,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,464,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

