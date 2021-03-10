Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 364,929 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.