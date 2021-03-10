Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,539,000 after acquiring an additional 126,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

