Osino Resources’ (OSIIF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.30 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 160.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSIIF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

