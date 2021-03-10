Ørsted A/S’s (DNNGY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DNNGY. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

