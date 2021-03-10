Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Up 13.4%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shares traded up 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.27. 355,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 398,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 million, a P/E ratio of 201.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

