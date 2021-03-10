Origo (OGO) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.93 or 0.00786459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00027526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00030980 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

