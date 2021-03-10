Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $119,760.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.