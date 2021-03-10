Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 762 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,960 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

