Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 410 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 226.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

NYSE:SEE opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

