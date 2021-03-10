Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,755 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

