Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 205 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $32,802,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PVH by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 274,373 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 13,268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $19,605,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of PVH opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

In other news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

